168 injured amid unrest in Kyzylorda region

KYZYLORDA. KAZINFORM The counterterrorism operation began Kyzylorda region as it declared the red alert, Governor Gulshara Abdykalikova said.

The Governor urged all to stay home and observe the rules of the state of the emergency, Khabar 24 TV Channel reports.

Several administrative buildings, in particular, the akimat, the Nur Otran Party office, and the court building were damaged amid the unrest.

As of now, 168 people were injured, 77 of them were taken to hospital.