EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:00, 10 July 2022 | GMT +6

    168 Kazakhstanis recover from COVID-19

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 168 people have recovered from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours, Kazinform has learned from the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for the prevention of the COVID-19 spread.

    Of them, 30 people are in Nur-Sultan, 124 – in Almaty, 9 – in Almaty region, 4 – in Zhambyl region, and 1 – in Karaganda region.

    1,293,322 people have recovered from the COVID-19 in Kazakhstan in total.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Healthcare Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!