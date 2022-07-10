168 Kazakhstanis recover from COVID-19

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 168 people have recovered from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours, Kazinform has learned from the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for the prevention of the COVID-19 spread.

Of them, 30 people are in Nur-Sultan, 124 – in Almaty, 9 – in Almaty region, 4 – in Zhambyl region, and 1 – in Karaganda region.

1,293,322 people have recovered from the COVID-19 in Kazakhstan in total.