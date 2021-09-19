EN
    10:06, 19 September 2021 | GMT +6

    169 coronavirus patients are on life support

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM As of September 19, some 70,822 people are being treated for coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan, the Kazakh Healthcare Ministry’s press service reports.

    13,095 are staying in hospitals, 1,041 are in critical condition, 264 in extremely critical condition, while 169 are on life support.

    57,727 people are treated at home.

    As earlier reported, over the last 24 hours Kazakhstan detected 2,781 more COVID-19 cases.


