16yo epee fencer from Kazakhstan shines at Asian Championship in Manila

MANILA. KAZINFORM - Young Kazakhstani epee fencer Sofiya Nikolaichuk is ranked 3rd in the overall medal tally of the Asian U23 Fencing Championship in Manila, the Philippines, Kazinform has learnt from Olympic.kz.

Despite the fact that Sofiya is only 16 years old, she was on par with more mature and professional epee fencers from all over Asia.



It is worth mentioning that Team Kazakhstan captured five medals at the championship, including three gold, one silver and one bronze.