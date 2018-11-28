17,000km of highways to be built and repaired in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev who participated today in the 8th Civil Forum commented on construction of highways and railroads across the country, Kazinform reports.

According to the President, 4,500km of new reinforced concrete roads have been built across Kazakhstan in the past 5 years. He said this work will be continued till 2020 and will end with construction and repair of 17,000km of modern highways.



The President emphasized also that 2,500km of railroads and almost 3,000km of highways through Almaty and Zhambyl regions had been built in recent years.