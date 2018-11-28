EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    18:16, 28 November 2018 | GMT +6

    17,000km of highways to be built and repaired in Kazakhstan

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev who participated today in the 8th Civil Forum commented on construction of highways and railroads across the country, Kazinform reports.

    According to the President, 4,500km of new reinforced concrete roads have been built across Kazakhstan in the past 5 years. He said this work will be continued till 2020 and will end with construction and repair of 17,000km of modern highways.

    The President emphasized also that 2,500km of railroads and  almost 3,000km of highways through Almaty and Zhambyl regions had been built in recent years.

    Tags:
    President of Kazakhstan President
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!