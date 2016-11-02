EN
    07:37, 02 November 2016 | GMT +6

    17,8 m tons of wheat harvested in Kazakhstan

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - In the current year the farmers of Kazakhstan have gathered 23 680,9 thousand tons of crops. The gathering of wheat, barley and other crop has been finished, according to the Ministry of Agriculture.

    From the message provided by the Ministry of Agriculture, "in 2016 we have gathered 17,8 mln tons of wheat,  3,3 mln tons of barley, 347 thousand tons of oat, 63,9 thousand tons of millet, 502,6 thousand of tons of rice and 736,5 thousand tons of pulses and other crops".

    To compare with 2015 there was harvested 14,6 mln tons of wheat,  2,9  mln tons of barley, 278,6 thousand tons of oat, 41,6 thousand tons of millet, 457,4 thousand of tons of rice and 830 thousand tons of pulses and other crops  

    Potato yield this year equaled 3 460 thousand tons.

    The harvesting of oil crops is ongoing. As of today more than 1,6 mln tons have been milled (1,1 mln tons in 2015).

