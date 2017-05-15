17 children drowned in Kazakhstan since Jan 2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM 33 people have drowned across Kazakhstan since the year beginning. 17 of them are children, Official Spokesperson of the MIA Emergencies Committee Ruslan Imankulov says.

As a comparison, 393 people drowned in Kazakhstan in 2016 (147 of them were children).



The majority of accidents with children occur for non-observance of safety rules and carelessness of parents.



According to R.Imankulov, every person must know dangerous places and peculiarities of reservoirs. It is quite dangerous to approach powerboats and other vessels while swimming, he warns.

