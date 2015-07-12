17 children suffer food poisoning at N Kazakhstan summer camp ‘Zarya’

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM - The central district hospital of Aiyrtau area, North-Kazakhstan region, has received 20 people including 17 children with health compliants.

Thus, 3 adults and 17 children, aged 9-15, fell ill and were taken to the hospital from "Zarya" summer children's camp in Aiyrtau area, North -Kazakhstan region. According to deputy chief doctor of the hospital Nursulu Seytkozhina, food poisoning could have caused the outbreak. Total at the moment of the incident 53 children and 15 staff members were in the camp. Recall this is the second case of mass poisoning of children in North-Kazakhstan region for this week.