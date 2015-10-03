17 countries to join Tour of Almaty 2015 (PHOTOS, VIDEO)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM 20 teams from 17 countries of the world will join Tour of Almaty 2015 race to be held tomorrow, October 4. Among them are Astana Pro Team and Russia’s Team Katusha.

The first Tour of Almaty was held in 2013 on the initiative and under the support of Olympic Champion Alexander Vinokurov.

To date, Tour of Almaty is the first traditional world-level sports event in Kazakhstan included in the calendar of the International Cycling Union .

EXPO-2017 is the official partner of Tour Almaty-2015.