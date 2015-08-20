EN
    10:39, 20 August 2015 | GMT +6

    17 countries to partake in Summer World Cup FIS Grand Prix Ski Jumping in Almaty

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM - 12-13 September Almaty International Ski Jump Complex "Sunkar" welcomes FIS Summer ski jumping Grand Prix among men and women.

    It is expected that the event will bring together athletes from 17 countries of the world. According to the Directorate of International sports projects of Almaty city, the competition will be attended by over 120 athletes from Korea, Bulgaria, Finland, Slovenia, Japan, Russia, Austria, Italy, Czech Republic, Germany, Switzerland, Kazakhstan, Romania, the USA, France, Norway and Canada.

