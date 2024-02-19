17 evacuated, 8 rescued from house fire in Aktobe region

17 people were evacuated and eight more were rescued from a house fire in a high-rise residential building in Aktobe region, Kazinform News Agency quotes the regional emergency department.

The fire broke out at 10:33 p.m. on February 18 on the third floor of the 10-storey house.

Eight people, including two children, were rescued, and 17 people and three kids were evacuated. The fire was suppressed at 10:50 p.m.

No casualties were reported.

As preliminary enquiry has revealed the fire could be caused by a short-circuit.

27 firefighters and five pieces of equipment were deployed to contain the fire.