TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    09:13, 19 February 2024 | GMT +6

    17 evacuated, 8 rescued from house fire in Aktobe region

    firefighters
    Photo credit: Mukhtor Kholdorbekov/ Kazinform

    17 people were evacuated and eight more were rescued from a house fire in a high-rise residential building in Aktobe region, Kazinform News Agency quotes the regional emergency department.

    The fire broke out at 10:33 p.m. on February 18 on the third floor of the 10-storey house.

    Eight people, including two children, were rescued, and 17 people and three kids were evacuated. The fire was suppressed at 10:50 p.m.

    No casualties were reported.

    As preliminary enquiry has revealed the fire could be caused by a short-circuit.

    27 firefighters and five pieces of equipment were deployed to contain the fire.

    Aktobe region Regions
