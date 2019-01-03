17 flights delays at Astana airport

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - 17 flights were delayed and 2 were canceled at the Astana Nursultan Nazarbayev International Airport, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the online arrival and departure board of the capital's airport, the following flights were delayed:

Arrival: Scat DV 703 from Almaty, LOT LO195 from Warsaw, Scat DV784 from Ust-Kamenogorsk, Scat DV701 from Shymkent, Scat DV 742 from Aktau, DV786 from Ust-Kamenogorsk, DV722 from Aktobe, DV756 from Taraz, DV808 from Vilnius, Air Astana KC314 from Aktau, KC280 from Omsk, and Qazaq Air IQ355 from Almaty.

Departure: Scat DV714 to Almaty, DV755 to Taraz, Air Astana KC279 to Omsk, Qazaq Air IQ3520 to Almaty, IQ385 to Aktobe.

Scat DV 460 Sharm el-Sheikh departure and arrival flights were canceled.