    10:15, 17 June 2022 | GMT +6

    17 fresh COVID-19 cases recorded in Kazakhstan

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – In the past day Kazakhstan registered 17 new cases of the coronavirus infection, raising the overall COVID-19 tally to 1,305,917, Kazinform has learned from the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental commission preventing the spread of COVID-19.

    As of June 17, 17 people tested positive for the coronavirus infection in the country.

    Of 17, ten fresh infections were reported in Almaty city and three in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan. Akmola, Karaganda, Pavlodar, and North Kazakhstan regions reported one COVID-19 case each.

    Earlier Kazinform reported that 179 people were still treated for the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan.


