17 injured in China plant explosion

SHENYANG. KAZINFORM - Seventeen people were slightly injured in an explosion that happened Saturday in a sewage treatment plant in Fuxin city, northeast China's Liaoning Province. No deaths were reported, local official sources said Sunday, Xinhua reports.

The explosion happened around 8:40 p.m. Saturday, with window glass of the plant, its surrounding workshops and residential houses shattered.

All the injured were sent to the hospitals. The cause of the explosion is under investigation.