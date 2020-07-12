EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    09:34, 12 July 2020 | GMT +6

    17 injured in China plant explosion

    None
    None
    SHENYANG. KAZINFORM - Seventeen people were slightly injured in an explosion that happened Saturday in a sewage treatment plant in Fuxin city, northeast China's Liaoning Province. No deaths were reported, local official sources said Sunday, Xinhua reports.

    The explosion happened around 8:40 p.m. Saturday, with window glass of the plant, its surrounding workshops and residential houses shattered.

    All the injured were sent to the hospitals. The cause of the explosion is under investigation.


    Tags:
    World News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!