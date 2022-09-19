EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    16:39, 19 September 2022 | GMT +6

    17 Kazakhstanis compete at World Team Deaf Chess Championship 2022

    None
    WARSAW. KAZINFORM – 17 athletes represent Kazakhstan at the World Team Deaf Chess Championship 2022 set to run September 14-24 in Warsaw, Poland, Kazinform has learnt from the Facebook account of the Kazakh Chess Federation press service.

    The native of Karaganda city Victor Maximenko finished second with a score of 8.5 points out of 11 in the men’s blitz event at the tournament.

    Another Kazakhstani from Astana city Sultan Kozhakhmetov was third in the junior men’s event.







    Photo: www.facebook.com/kazchesskz

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!