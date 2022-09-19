17 Kazakhstanis compete at World Team Deaf Chess Championship 2022

WARSAW. KAZINFORM – 17 athletes represent Kazakhstan at the World Team Deaf Chess Championship 2022 set to run September 14-24 in Warsaw, Poland, Kazinform has learnt from the Facebook account of the Kazakh Chess Federation press service.

The native of Karaganda city Victor Maximenko finished second with a score of 8.5 points out of 11 in the men’s blitz event at the tournament.

Another Kazakhstani from Astana city Sultan Kozhakhmetov was third in the junior men’s event.





















Photo: www.facebook.com/kazchesskz