    08:53, 15 February 2018 | GMT +6

    17 killed in high school shooting in Florida

    NEW YORK. KAZINFORM - A dozen people were killed inside Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland (Florida), three more died outside the school, while two others died at area hospitals, Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel said Wednesday, TASS reports.

    Others wounded in the shooting were still undergoing surgery, he added.

    Police identified the suspected gunman as Nikolaus Cruz, saying that he had been a Douglas student "expelled for unspecified disciplinary reasons".

     

     

    World News
