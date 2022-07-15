17 missing in flooding that hit US state of Virginia: Sheriff’s office

WASHINGTON. KAZINFORM Seventeen people are missing in flooding that struck Buchanan County in the US state of Virginia, authorities said Thursday, Anadolu Agency reports.

A severe storm on Tuesday hit the area located in the state's southwest region, bringing heavy rain and flooding. It also damaged more than 100 homes and caused power outages.

Buchanan County Sheriff's Office said search and rescue teams are working to locate and reunite the nearly 20 missing residents. That number was 44 on Wednesday.

There are no reported deaths or injuries related to flooding, it said.

Governor Glenn Youngkin declared a state of emergency Wednesday to help those affected by the storm.

«We are deeply saddened to learn that another flood has impacted a community still recovering from last year’s flood,» Youngkin said in a statement.

«In the wake of the devastation, I want Virginians in Buchanan County to know that we are making every resource available to help those impacted by this storm,» he added.

Additional teams are on-site Thursday for damage assessments, and more crews and equipment are being dispatched to flooded areas to address impassable roads and begin repairs, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.





Photo: www.aa.com.tr