17 nationalities sing songs in Kazakh in Pavlodar

PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM - In Pavlodar a festival of patriotic song was held in Pavlodar. Artist groups of 17 ethnic and cultural associations of the regional Assembly of the Peoples of Kazakhstan performed in the festival.

The festival was devoted to the 25th anniversary of Independence of the Republic of Kazakhstan. The festival is organizes by the regional Assembly of the Peoples of Kazakhstan, the regional branch of Nur Otan party and the Languages Development Agency.





Opening the festival the Vice-Chairman of regional branch of Nur Otan Zhulduz Taykebayeva emphasized that the Kazakh land united and became home for many ethnoses. "Due to the wise policy of the President our country has been able to ensure unity and consent in the society. The task of the younger generation is to preserve and increase the achievements of the seniors", - she noted.





In the Dostyk hall popular national melodies and modern songs about the homeland were performed. The audience which filled the entire hall had a chance to enjoy the songs and musical performances of young artists of different nationalities who sang in the Kazakh language.