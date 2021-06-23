17% of N Kazakhstan residents vaccinated against COVID-19

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM – Approximately 17% of the population of North Kazakhstan region have been inoculated with the first component of COVID-19 vaccine, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the regional healthcare department, as of June 23 90,816 people were vaccinated with the first component of the vaccine. The second component was administered to 62,431 people. 1,000-1,500 people get vaccinated in the region on a daily basis on average.

The department revealed that resident of North Kazakhstan region Anuarbek Zhakupov, 93, got a shot of HayatVax vaccine. According to reports, he is doing absolutely fine after the vaccination and urges other people to vaccinate against the coronavirus infection.

North Kazakhstan region remains in the ‘green zone’ in terms of the spread of the coronavirus infection. Healthcare workers call on all Kazakhstanis to inoculate against the novel coronavirus.