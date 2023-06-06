17 people evacuated, 10 cars damaged after fire broke out in underground parking garage in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A fire ripped through an underground parking garage of Kristall residential building in the Kazakh capital, Astana, this morning was put out, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Emergency Situations Ministry of Kazakhstan.

To note, at 11:56 am the fire occurred in three storage rooms of an underground parking garage of Kristall residential building located on Kayum Mukhamedkhanov street. The fire affected 10 cars.

As a result of the fire, 17 people, including six kids, were evacuated. Three people were taken to hospital with a preliminary diagnosis of gas poisoning.

The fire was localized at 02:33 and fully liquidated at 03:02 pm. 70 firefighters and 18 machinery units were deployed to the scene.