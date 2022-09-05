EN
    17:25, 05 September 2022 | GMT +6

    17-year-old girl dies in road accident in Aktobe region

    AKTOBE. KAZINFORM A fatal road accident occurred in Aktobe region on Sunday, September 4, Kazinform learned from polisia.kz.

    The tragedy took place at 10:23 pm in Akzhar village of Khromtau district.

    A 23-year-old driver of VAZ 2110 lost control of his car and the vehicle overturned.

    A 17-year-old female passenger of the car died at the scene. Two other passengers and the driver were taken to the Central Hospital of Khromtau with various traumas.


