17-year-old Kazakh athlete becomes world powerlifting champion

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Timur Kassenov struck gold at the World Classic Powerlifting Championships 2018 in Calgary, Canada. The 17-year-old resident of Almaty competed in the 74 kg weight division, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"In 2017, Timur participated in the World Powerlifting Championships in Belarus and ended up to come third. That time he set a goal to win in Canada. He is very determined. All year long he worked hard, although he had to prepare for the school-leaving exams. For Timur, sport comes first. Our whole family worried about him during the championships. And when it was reported in a live television broadcast that our son became the absolute champion in his weight class, we were so happy. He succeeded in his goal and when the National Anthem of Kazakhstan was performed, we felt the pride," said the athlete's mother, Gulnara Kassenova.

Timur Kassenov has been engaged in classic powerlifting since the age of 13. He has no plans to stop there with one victory and is going to study at the Kazakh Academy of Sports and Tourism in Almaty this year.