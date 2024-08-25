17-year-old Kazakh girl wins gold medal at World Jiu-Jitsu Cup 2024 in Croatia

17-year-old Zhibek Kulymbetova from Kazakhstan won a gold medal at the World Jiu-Jitsu Cup 2024 in Croatia, Kazinform News Agency reports.

Zhibek Kulymbetova, eight-time world champion in jiu-jitsu and grappling, athlete of the Samat Ramazanov Academy, and purple belt holder, competed in ladies' U21 48kg bout. She has held two bouts in total.

Sharing this news on her Instagram, she expressed gratitude to her coach, Samat Aitpanbet, and the Academy president.

The jiu-jitsu competition was held in the Ne-Waza discipline among over 350 athletes from 24 countries. Kazakhstan was also represented by several other students of the Samat Ramazanov Academy. In total, they brought home six gold, two bronze and one silver medal.

Since recently, Zhibek Kulymbetova has been competing for the Samat Ramazanov Jiu-Jitsu and Grappling Academy. She is an eight-time world jiu-jitsu champion, world grappling champion, bronze medalist of the World Sambo Cup, winner of the AIGA Asian Championship, as well as winner and medalist of many international and national competitions.