17-year-old student gets Miss Astana 2018 crown

ASTANA.KAZINFORM - 17-year-old Yerkenaz Seifulla won the Miss Astana 2018 Beauty Pageant, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Miss Astana 2018 Yerkenaz Seifulla studies at the Kazakh University of Technology and Business to gain a degree in Design. She will represent the capital of the country at the upcoming Miss Kazakhstan Beauty Pageant.

22-year-old Alexandra Beglova, an artist of the Naz State Dance Theater, finished as first runner-up.

The 2nd runner-up title was given to a student of KazGUU, 21-year-old Saniya Mergaliyeva. Then third runner-up was 22-year-old Diana Idrissova, a student of the same university.

20 finalists competed for being recognized as the most beautiful in the capital. The contestants visited a number of sports, social, and charity events.



This year, the contest was devoted to family traditions and maternal continuity of generations. The girls told the stories of their mothers, grandmothers, and great-grandmothers.



The performances of the girls were assessed by Altyn Sapa Presidential Award winner Yrza Tursynzada, Olympic champion Serik Sapiyev, and musician Yerlan Kokeyev, to name but a few.

