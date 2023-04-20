EN
    07:13, 20 April 2023 | GMT +6

    17 yo Kazakh player upsets four-time Women's World Chess Champion Hou Yifan

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM A 17-year-old chess player of Kazakhstan, Meruert Kamalidenova, beat Hou Yifan, a Chinese chess grandmaster, four-time Women's World Chess Champion, in the game between the Team World vs Kazakhstan, Kazinform quotes Sports.kz.

    Besides, another Kazakh player Alua Nurmanova won 11 games. She also beat Savitha Shri, who bronze in the World Rapid and Blitz Chess Championship.

    The encounter featuring some of the world’s strongest women players came to an end with the Team World taking the lead 55:73 against Kazakhstan.


    Chess Kazakhstan Sport
