EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    09:46, 04 April 2024 | GMT +6

    171 companies from 18 countries participating in exhibitions in Uzbekistan

    171 companies from 18 countries participating in exhibitions in Uzbekistan
    Photo credit: UzA

    Several industrial exhibitions have begun at the Uzexpocentre Central Exhibition Complex in Tashkent, UzA reports.

    At the international exhibitions UzMetalMashExpo, UzTechTransExpo, UzMiningExpo, UzSecureExpo, and UzChemPlastExpo, 171 companies from 18 countries are presenting their products.

    It should be noted that these events, organized by the International Expo Group, cover almost all industry areas and promote interaction between manufacturers. Businessmen from Uzbekistan, Austria, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Germany, India, Iran, Italy, Kazakhstan, Korea, Russia, and Türkiye not only demonstrate their capabilities but also find new partners.

    The exhibitions will run until April 5.

    Tags:
    Uzbekistan Central Asia Exhibition World News Industry
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Author
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!