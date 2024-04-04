171 companies from 18 countries participating in exhibitions in Uzbekistan

Several industrial exhibitions have begun at the Uzexpocentre Central Exhibition Complex in Tashkent, UzA reports.

At the international exhibitions UzMetalMashExpo, UzTechTransExpo, UzMiningExpo, UzSecureExpo, and UzChemPlastExpo, 171 companies from 18 countries are presenting their products.

It should be noted that these events, organized by the International Expo Group, cover almost all industry areas and promote interaction between manufacturers. Businessmen from Uzbekistan, Austria, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Germany, India, Iran, Italy, Kazakhstan, Korea, Russia, and Türkiye not only demonstrate their capabilities but also find new partners.

The exhibitions will run until April 5.