171 days left until the World Nomad Games in Kazakh capital

Majilis Speaker Yerlan Koshanov took part in the solemn ceremony to begin the countdown to the opening the V World Nomad Games. A special display was installed at the EXPO International Center in Astana. 171 days are left until the World Nomad Games, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the Majilis press service.

World Ethnosport Confederation President Necmeddin Bilal Erdoğan, Kazakh Tourism and Sport Minister Yermek Marzhikpayev, Astana mayor Zhenis Kassymbek, president of the Association if National Sports Islambek Salzhanov attended the ceremony.

Opening the ceremony the Majilis Speaker congratulated those present on Nauryz noting that the World Nomad Games became landmark competition’s not only for Turkic-speaking countries but also the entire world.

Representatives of more than 100 countries are expected to take part in the World Nomad Games. 60 countries have confirmed their participation. Some 4,000 participants will compete in 20 sports.