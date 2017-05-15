171 people faced prosecution for document forgery in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Since the beginning of the year, Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan registered 1,530 criminal acts under Art. 385 of the Criminal Code "Forgery, production or sale of forged documents, stamps, seals, forms, state postage stamps, state awards". This was announced by the director of the department of state language and information of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Almas Sadubayev, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"It's mostly air tickets, diplomas, temporary registration seals of the migration police, driving licenses and materials on land registration," Sadubayev said.

According to the Ministry's data, 171 people faced criminal prosecution for violating forgery laws of the country.