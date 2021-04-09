172 recover from COVID-like pneumonia in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has recorded 104 new cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia in the past 24 hours, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

172 people fully recovered from the COVID-19 like pneumonia in Kazakhstan in the past day. In addition, three deaths related to the COVID-like pneumonia were recorded in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours.

Since August 1, Kazakhstan has registered 51,159 cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia. Of these, 49,648 patients made full recoveries. The disease claimed lives of 721 people across the country.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan registered 2,440 new cases of the coronavirus infection, raising the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan to 263,943 since the start of the pandemic. Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 231,324 people fully recovered from the novel coronavirus countrywide.