174 COVID-19 patients in critical condition in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The number of people treated for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan stands at 126,829, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Kazakh Health Ministry.

Out of the total COVID-19 patients under treatment, 10,192 are treated as in-patients and 116,637 as out-patients.

434 COVID-19 patients are in severe condition, 174 in critical condition, and 84 on artificial lung ventilation.

Notably, the country’s daily COVID-19 cases stand at 7,656. 16,371 more Kazakhstanis have made full recoveries from the virus.



