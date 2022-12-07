EN
    09:22, 07 December 2022 | GMT +6

    175 new COVID-19 reported in Kazakhstan

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM 1,447 people are getting treatment for the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan today, the Ministry of Healthcare says.

    203 patients are in hospitals, and 1,244 are at home care.

    The condition of six patients is estimated as serious, four patients are critically ill, and five patients are on life support.

    175 new COVID-19 cases have been detected countrywide.

    A day before, the Ministry reported about 140 new coronavirus cases.


