178 daily COVID-19 cases reported in North Kazakhstan rgn
According to the press service of the sanitary epidemiological control department, out of 178 fresh daily COVID-19 cases, 20 were without symptoms.
Petropavlovsk city has reported the biggest number of fresh daily infections – 70. 16 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in the region’s Kyzylzharsk district, 13 in Zhambyl district, 13 in Aiyrtausk district, and 11 in Taiynshinsk district. Five to nine fresh cases of COVID-19 have been seen in other districts of the region.
North Kazakhstan region has carried out 1,189 COVID-19 tests by PCR over the past day.
As of this morning, 344 patients with COVID-19 were treated at the infectious diseases hospitals in the region, higher than the figure in the previous week – 221. Occupancy rate stands at 25% at the infectious diseases hospitals. 23 residents are in intensive care units. There have been no cases of death from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours in the region.