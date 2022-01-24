178 daily COVID-19 cases reported in North Kazakhstan rgn

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM – North Kazakhstan region has reported 178 new cases of the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the press service of the sanitary epidemiological control department, out of 178 fresh daily COVID-19 cases, 20 were without symptoms.

Petropavlovsk city has reported the biggest number of fresh daily infections – 70. 16 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in the region’s Kyzylzharsk district, 13 in Zhambyl district, 13 in Aiyrtausk district, and 11 in Taiynshinsk district. Five to nine fresh cases of COVID-19 have been seen in other districts of the region.

North Kazakhstan region has carried out 1,189 COVID-19 tests by PCR over the past day.

As of this morning, 344 patients with COVID-19 were treated at the infectious diseases hospitals in the region, higher than the figure in the previous week – 221. Occupancy rate stands at 25% at the infectious diseases hospitals. 23 residents are in intensive care units. There have been no cases of death from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours in the region.