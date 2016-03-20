EN
    07:55, 20 March 2016 | GMT +6

    178 voting stations functioning in Astana

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - 178 voting stations began their work in Astana at 7 am. They will be open until 8 pm, the official website of the Astana administration informs.

    Today, the elections of deputies to the Majilis of the Parliament of Kazakhstan and to the maslikhats of all levels are held in Kazakhstan. This year, on the instruction of the Mayor of Astana, 26 new voting stations were opened in Astana.

    Traditionally, the first people coming to vote and those who celebrate their birthday on March 20 will receive some presents.

    Astana Elections in Kazakhstan Elections Majilis elections 2016
