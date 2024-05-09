17mln m³ of meltwater pumped out in flood-hit regions of Kazakhstan

137,627 cubic meters of meltwater were pumped out from 174 residential buildings in Petropavlovsk city and Kyzylzhar district of the North Kazakhstan region. Water level is monitored on the Yessil River. The National Guard military servicemen are assisting locals in cleaning and landscaping the streets and household territories, Kazinform News Agency learned from the Ministry of Emergencies.

Water pump-out and disinfection works are underway around-the-clock in Kulsary town of Atyrau region. Water level is monitored on the Zhaiyk (Ural) River. 300-meter-long dam has been built in Atyrau city and Kurmangazy district within a day.

Photo credit: Emergencies Ministry of Kazakhstan

Bank protection works are carried out in Kuilys and Zhaissanbay villages of Irgiz district in Aktobe region, with 3,050 sandbags and 233 tons of inert materials laid. The situation in the region is stabilized.

17 million cubis meters of meltwater have been pumped out from 10,013 residential buildings and 3,215 household areas. 51,111 people have returned their homes and 5,355 people are staying in temporary shelters.

Flood relief efforts involve 10,827 people, 1,247 vehicles, 332 pieces of water pumping equipment, 57 boats and 5 aircraft.

326 inundated residential buildings were disinfected in Petropavlovsk, North Kazakhstan region, and in Kulsary town of Atyrau region. Disinfection works were also carried out in Podstepnoye and Ankaty villages of Terekti district of the West Kazakhstan region.