17th Caspian International Transport, Transit and Logistics Exhibition underway in Baku

BAKU. KAZINFORM On June 11, the 17th Caspian International Transport, Transit and Logistics Exhibition, TransCaspian / Translogistica 2018 kicked off at Baku Expo Centre.

Being one of the leading transport events of the Caspian region TransCaspian / Translogistica 2018 has gathered state transport structures and commercial companies that operate in railway sector, marine industry, aviation, commercial transport and transportation & logistics services, its official website reads.







The exhibition is organised by Iteca Caspian and its British partner ITE Group.

The opening ceremony was attended by the Minister of Transport, Communications and High Technologies Mr. Ramin Guluzadeh and the Regional Director of the ITE Group Mr. Edward Strachan.



This year the exhibition is attended by 85 companies from 15 countries. Exhibitors from Azerbaijan, Belarus, Greece, Lithuania, Russia, Turkmenistan, Turkey, Ukraine and other countries will present a wide range of products and services in the transport sector (cargo transportation; production of locomotives, passenger cars and freight wagons; rolling stock maintenance; component parts for railway transport; shipbuilding and ship repair; port services; component and spare parts for commercial vehicles; and much more).



