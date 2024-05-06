EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    07:43, 06 May 2024 | GMT +6

    17yo Kazakh wins silver at World Aquatics Artistic Swimming World Cup

    17yo Kazakh wins silver at World Aquatics Artistic Swimming World Cup
    Photo credit: Kazakh Tourism and Sports Ministry

    17-year-old Viktor Druzin of Kazakhstan won silver at the World Aquatics Artistic Swimming World Cup held in Paris, France, Kazinform News Agency cites.

    He scored 163.7189 points in the men’s solo free yielding the championship to Colombian Gustavo Sanchez with 204.0210. Kenneth Gaudet rounded up the top three claiming 161.6187 points.

    Notably, Viktor Druzin also clinched silver in the men’s solo free at the first stop of the World Aquatics Artistic Swimming Cup in Beijing, China.

    Tags:
    Swimming Kazakhstan Sport
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Author
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!