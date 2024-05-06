17yo Kazakh wins silver at World Aquatics Artistic Swimming World Cup

17-year-old Viktor Druzin of Kazakhstan won silver at the World Aquatics Artistic Swimming World Cup held in Paris, France, Kazinform News Agency cites.

He scored 163.7189 points in the men’s solo free yielding the championship to Colombian Gustavo Sanchez with 204.0210. Kenneth Gaudet rounded up the top three claiming 161.6187 points.

Notably, Viktor Druzin also clinched silver in the men’s solo free at the first stop of the World Aquatics Artistic Swimming Cup in Beijing, China.