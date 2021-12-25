18,209 COVID-19 patients under treatment in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 18,209 people are under COVID-19 treatment in Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the Telegram channel of the Kazakh Health Ministry.

Of 18,209 COVID-19 patients under treatment, 2,776 are in-patients and 15,433 are out-patients.

Countrywide, the number of COVID-19 patients in severe condition stands at 248, in critical condition – 72, and on artificial lung ventilation – 56.

Notably, Kazakhstan has registered 442 cases of and 588 recoveries from the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours.