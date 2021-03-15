18,807 received second COVID-19 vaccine doses in Kazakhstan so far

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The latest data on the number of people vaccinated against COVID-19 in Kazakhstan has been provided by the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19, Kazinform reports.

According to the Commission, the first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered to 69,095 Kazakhstanis.

In total, 18,807 people have been given the second shots of the COVID-19 vaccine countrywide.

Notably, the COVID-19 vaccination drive has been underway in Kazakhstan since February 1, 2021.