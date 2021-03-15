EN
    16:16, 15 March 2021 | GMT +6

    18,807 received second COVID-19 vaccine doses in Kazakhstan so far

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The latest data on the number of people vaccinated against COVID-19 in Kazakhstan has been provided by the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19, Kazinform reports.

    According to the Commission, the first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered to 69,095 Kazakhstanis.

    In total, 18,807 people have been given the second shots of the COVID-19 vaccine countrywide.

    Notably, the COVID-19 vaccination drive has been underway in Kazakhstan since February 1, 2021.


