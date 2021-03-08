EN
    13:15, 08 March 2021 | GMT +6

    18,838 treated for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – As of March 8, 2021, 18,838 people are under coronavirus treatment in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports citing the Telegram channel of the Health Ministry of Kazakhstan.

    Out of the 18,838 patients, 4,556 are being treated as in-patients and 14,282 as out-patients.

    COVID-19 patients in severe condition number 238, and those in critical COVID-19 – 60. The number of COVID-19 patients on ventilators stands at 38.


