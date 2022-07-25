18,962 Kazakhstanis treated for coronavirus infection

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 18,962 people are getting treatment for the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan as of July 25, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the Ministry of Healthcare.

1,280 patients are in hospitals, and 17,682 are at home care.

The condition of 32 patients is estimated as serious. Seven patients are critically ill and five patients are on life support.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan had added 2,054 fresh cases of the coronavirus infection in the past day.



