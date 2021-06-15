18 beat COVID-19-like pneumonia in Kazakhstan in past day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has added three new cases of pneumonia flagged as pneumonia with COVID-19-related signs in the past 24 hours, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

Over the past day, three people have died of and 18 recovered from COVID-19-like pneumonia throughout the country.

Kazakhstan’s COVID-19-like pneumonia cases have reached 56,216. The death toll stands at 962. Those recovered from the diseases number 51,705 nationwide.

Notably, the country has added 757 fresh daily cases of the coronavirus infection.