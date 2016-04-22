18 dead in landslides in northeast India

NEW DELHI. KAZINFORM - At least 18 people died in India's northeastern Arunachal Pradesh state due to massive landslides triggered by heavy rain, TV reports said Friday.

The landslides occurred on Thursday evening in the state's Tawang district, Kyodo reports.

According to district officials, as many as 15 bodies have been recovered and two or three more are still trapped under debris.

Rescuers are working to clear the debris and recover the bodies, but are being hampered due to the continuing heavy rain.