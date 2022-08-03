EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    16:32, 03 August 2022 | GMT +6

    18 fires occurred in Kyrgyzstan in last 24 hrs

    None
    None
    BISHKEK. KAZINFORM 23 people were injured, two were killed in an accident in Issyk-Kul Oblast of Kyrgyzstan, the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the republic reported Wednesday,

    An accident involving Mercedes-Benz Sprinter and a MITSUBISHI was registered on Wednesday at about 7:40 a.m. on the 24th kilometer of the Balykchy-Ananyevo-Karakol road, KABAR reproted.

    As a result, 23 people were injured, 3 people were taken to the hospital of Balykchy, two people died on the spot.

    Bodies of the dead citizens were handed over to the employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.


    Photo: en.kabar.kg


    Tags:
    Kyrgyzstan World News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!