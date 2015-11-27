EN
    09:49, 27 November 2015 | GMT +6

    18 flights delayed, 6 canceled in Almaty because of bad weather

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM - 18 flights are canceled in Almaty because of the bad weather.

    As the press service of the airport of Almaty informs, two flights from Almaty to Astana and Uralsk have been canceled. Flight to Semey, Astana (2), Atyrau and two international flights - to Urumqi and Dubai are delayed.

    Flights from Kostanay, Pavlodar, Astana (4), Aktau, Shymkent, Semey and two international flights - from Beijing and Ashgabat to Almaty delayed.

    The temperature is -5 degrees Celsius in Almaty and the dense fog has been covering Almaty since yesterday, November 26.

