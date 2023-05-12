EN
    09:18, 12 May 2023 | GMT +6

    18 freight train cars derail in Shymkent

    Photo: instagram.com/shymkent_tjd
    SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM 18 freight train cars derailed in Shymkent, Kazinform learned from the municipal emergencies department.

    The accident occurred May 11 at around 04:37 pm on the 3,266 kilometers of Igilik-Badam railroad in Abai district. 17 of 18 overturned railcars were empty. The train consisting of 57 railcars was running from Shymkent to Arys.

    11 power poles were destroyed and a railway track was partially damaged as a result of the accident.

    No victims or injuries were reported.


