EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    18:08, 05 August 2020 | GMT +6

    18 injured in bridge collapse during military drills in Jewish Autonomous Region

    None
    None
    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Bridge structures have collapsed during military drills in the Jewish Autonomous Region, injuring 18 people, the emergency services told TASS.

    «In the Thalmann settlement in the Smidovichesky District during the drills of railway troops parts of a bridge have collapsed. 18 people sustained injuries,» the source said.

    The source specified that all the injured were transported to a military hospital in Khabarovsk. Currently the causes of the accident are being ascertained. According to one of the versions, safety regulations may have been violated.

    The local authorities have confirmed the information. «A pontoon bridge has collapsed in the Thalmann settlement during military drills, causing injuries,» representative of the Smidovichesky district administration commented for TASS on Wednesday.


    Tags:
    Russia World News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!