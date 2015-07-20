18 investors to further open new productions in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - 18 foreign investors, who have already invested in projects in Kazakhstan, are ready to open new productions in the country, this was announced at today's press conference in CCS by the Minister for Investment and Development of Kazakhstan Asset Issekeshev.

In his Plan of the nation "100 specific steps" Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev noted the need to establish joint ventures with key investors such as "Air Astana", "Tengizchevroil". As stressed by Mr. Issekeshev, in the future, the state's share in the joint ventures will be transferred to the IPO. In addition, according to the document, it is planned to create a favorable migration regime following the example of the United States, Canada, Australia, in order to attract highly qualified specialists from abroad.