18 killed in Oman road accident

MUSCAT. KAZINFORM - Eighteen people have been killed and 14 others injured on Tuesday morning when a Salalah-Dubai passenger bus collided with a truck and car at a roundabout on the road connecting Fahud and Ibri, Xinhua reports.

Royal Oman Police (ROP) has confirmed the accident. The injured people have been admitted to hospitals. More details awaited.

According to sources, the bus had left Salalah for Dubai at 3:30 p.m. on Monday with 28 passengers onboard.