18 law enforcement officials died, Interior Ministry

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 18 law enforcement officials died amid the unrest in Kazakhstan, the country’s Interior Ministry informed.

As of today, 2,298 people were detained countrywide, Khabar 24 TV Channel reports. 18 law enforcement officials died, while 748 military of the National Guard and internal affairs officers were injured amid the unrest in Kazakhstan.

The Interior Ministry urges all to observe law and order, and not to respond to provocations.