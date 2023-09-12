18 measles cases reported in N Kazakhstan

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM 18 laboratory-confirmed measles cases were recorded in North Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports. 14 cases were detected in the city of Petropavlovsk, two in Zhumabayev district, one in Akkaiyn and another one in Zhambyl district, Kazinform reports.

Of which three cases were imported. Measles was detected in people who arrived from overseas, namely the UAE, Russia and Kyrgyzstan.

72% of 13 of those infected are under 14 years old. The majority of people who got measles, 67% or 12 persons, were unvaccinated, the sanitary and epidemiological control department reports.